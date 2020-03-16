Lugara Shabab adolescent radio program launched

By: Bullen Bala Alexander

Search for Common Ground (SFCG) in partnership with Eye Radio have launched first ever adolescent radio program, “Lugara Shabab” in Juba.

Lugara Shabab is a youth-led radio program produced by young adolescents trained as journalists by SFCG under ongoing “Youth Talk” Project.

The Youth Talk Project aims to build inclusive peace processes in South Sudan by amplifying adolescents’ voices and agency around social and political issues related to building lasting peace and strengthening their credibility and collaboration with adults including policy and decision-makers.

Speaking during the launch on Saturday, Kenneth Ganna-Conteh, the Country Manager SFCG South Sudan said radio was the easiest platform that can be reached by many people within a short period of time.

He said his organization engage peace building program that have the mission to change the way people deal with the conflicts.

For his part, Koang Pal, the Eye Radio station manager said the program aims at empowering young people through media in South Sudan.

He said the main objective of the program was to amplify the voice of young people around the world especially in South Sudan. It would also address critical issues of socially and politically related to peace in the country.

Koang further stated that the program was expected to strengthen mutual understanding and collaboration between youth and older adults, capture and share learning tools with donors, policy makers and other practitioners.

“Youth radio program is to promote social change, influence young people’s roles as agency of peaceful co-existence. It will empower young people and also will lead them to participate and engage so that they reach all to their fellow young people around the country through radio program,” Koang said.

Gola Boyoi Gola, the chairperson of South Sudan National Youth Union extended his gratitude to SFCF and Eye Radio for giving the platform for the young people so that their voices are heard by the people of South Sudan.

“We are really happy as youth union to have partners who are trying to help us in order to develop the capacity of young people of this nation,” said Gola.

He said it was time for young people to participate in nation building adding that it was important for young people to stand united regardless of political affiliation, tribes, and where they come from.

Kuac Wek Wol, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports encourages the young journalists of Lugara Shabab to work hard in order to extend the program all over South Sudan.

“I would like to make the commitment that we are ready day and night to give you the necessary support, to give you the empowerment, tools and skills,” Mr. Wol said.

Alakiir Chol Akoi, a student of Don Bosco Secondary School who spoke on behalf of Lugara Shabab said many young people in the country suffered much and they had never witnessed the opportunity to enjoy peace and participate in nation building but only the opportunity to witness violence, conflicts and destructions.

“Lugara Shabab is a window that is opened for young people to have their voices to be heard in social, economic and political issues affecting them,” Alakiir said.

The appeal to the government is that the young journalists need conducive environment in order to perform and share their views with the public.

The radio program will air on Eye Radio every Saturday from 11:00 to 11:30 am.