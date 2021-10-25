LOVE IS A WORD OF HONOUR

Odongo Odoyo

I wanted to tell someone or some people out there how much l love and care for them coupled with that and to make their Blue Monday brighter than they had expected or imagined. This word had become so monotonous in English language that l decided to try and apply some other languages of the world and reached out to find the word in 12 different languages. Before the end of this year l decided to learn how to say “I love you” which in French, or another languages sounds just as romantic for Valentine’s Day.

From Italian to Turkish and from Vietnamese to Korean, here’s how to say “I love you” in 12 different languages.

The list of how to say “I love you” in different languages1. French Je t’aime. (I love you.) J’aime être à tes côtés. (I love being by your side.) Je veux passer plus de temps avec toi. (I want to spend more time with you.)

2. Italian-Ti amo. (I love you.) 3. Chinese (Mandarin)我爱你 [Wǒ ài nǐ ] (I love you.) 4. German-Ich liebe dich. (I love you.)

Ich hab dich lieb. (I really like you.) Ich steh auf dich. (I’m into you.) 5. Japanese 愛してる [Aishiteru] (I love you. Note: this isn’t used very often!) あなたが大好きです [Anata ga daisuki desu] (I like you a lot. Note: this is more commonly used.)

6. Korean-사랑해요 [Saranghaeyo] (I love you.) 7. Polish Kocham Cię. (I love you.) 8. Portuguese-Euteamo (I love you.)

9. Russian-Я люблю тебя. [Ya lyublyu tyebya.] (I love you.)

Ты – моя любовь на всю жизнь. [Ty maya lyubov’ na vsyu zhizn.] (You are the love of my life.) 10. Spanish-Te amo. / Te quiero. (I love you in Latin America / Spain).

Me encantas. (I really like you.) Me vuelves loco / loca. (I’m crazy about you.) 11. Vietnamese-Anh yêu em. (I love you.)

12. Turkish-Seni seviyorum. (I love you.) Senden çok hoşlanıyorum. (I really like you.) Sana aşığım. (I’m in love with you.)

Because of my heartily love for you all, l went a little bit further and borrowed the above from Busuu, an app that makes learning a language easier for everyone and where they teach you much more than how to say “I love you” or even a simple “hello” in different languages. It is said that learning is a continuous process which do not require to be measured with age as a yard stick to its end. I took my time to learn and you can also try your luck. Everything is possible with determination and trust in oneself. This is one of the challenges our youth must carry and bear whenever they are and in whatever they are doing so that they can reflect back in future where their success came from. Their goals should be like the air they breathe which must remain their “success “all the time