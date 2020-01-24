Lou community peace dialogue begins in Tonj State

By: Wek Atak Kacjang

Peace dialogue between two Lou Communities of Panarik and Moch who fought over the name of the county has begun in Tonj State.

This follows the arrival of a five member team comprising of the National government in Tonj State to aid the dialogue.

The delegation includes members of parliament, representatives from the National Security and from the Office of the President.

The violence occurred last year when some of the Lou community leaders reportedly rejected the Alabek name and wanted it to be changed to Lou County.

The disagreement between the two groups resulted to violent clashes that claimed the lives of 11 people and wounding five others.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone yesterday from Tonj capital, Information Minister, William Wol Mayam said the two communities have to work collectively and take a lead in peace building.

“My message to all these involved communities is that let this year of 2020 be a year of peace, no one should think of his or her neighbor as an enemy. We all need to enjoy peace and harmony,” Wol said.

He called upon the Lou community to dialogue sincerely and accept peace with their neighbors.

“Killing ourselves is not the solution to problems that one may think, but accepting dialogue is the only way to peace in our country,” he said.

“With peace, children could go to school and developmental projects could be realized in the area.”

According to Wol, the two communities have been involved in series of fighting which left more than 12 people dead and several others injured.