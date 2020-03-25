LOOMING hunger, lack of basic items

By Nema Juma

Basic commodities and lack of essential products in the market may soon be felt in the country after Uganda closed its border of Elegu.

The closure came as a preventive measure to combat the spread of the deadly Coronavirus which was already being reported in some parts of the region.

Cases of the virus have been reported in Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda and other countries with the regional bloc. South Sudan has not reported any case although there have been suspects who have been quarantined.

Food stuff, household basic chores, which are dependable for daily use are some of the things which might be felt lacking if the situation continued unabated.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, a senior economic analyst Prof. Abraham Matoch said South Sudan was likely to experience worse starvation due to mass lockdown over Covid-19.

He said the country always needs to be prepared for any disaster saying the lockdown due to coronavirus threat would act as a good lesson for South Sudan.

“The country should be productive and not to depend entirely on other countries. I urge the government to provide measures on how to prevent the coronavirus and I would like to advise our citizens on how to protect themselves against the virus” Matoch said.

The Executive Director for the Organization for Responsive Governance, Rajab Mohandis said the closure of the boarder would definitely have negative impact on South Sudan and the citizens.

“I believe that it’s a good decision that the government has taken on the closure of the boarder. However, what is so important is that we will go from this situation, our failure as a country to prepare and to be self-reliant in terms of food and other basic goods,” Mohandis said.

He stated that when the boarders are closed it disorganizes almost everything.

“We will suffer from health, we may not get drugs and other things and so it provides an important lesson to a sovereign country.”

“We do not have to rely on the neighboring countries for almost everything including goods that we can produce locally,” Mohandis added.

He stated that this will be a lesson for everyone to really take the implementation of the peace agreement seriously. He said the parties will now have to implement the reforms necessary and ensure that South Sudan is food sufficient.

“We should be able to produce our food locally, we should be able to produce our fuel locally that we should not only export oil,” Mohandis explained.