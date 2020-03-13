NEW LOOK CABINET ANNOUNCED

Stop Press

By Nama Juma

President Salva Kiir Mayardit last night announced the new look Cabinet of the Unity Government to take charge of the country’s Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity. The announcement came after a weeks of waiting and expectation from the general public.

The announcement was made on National Television SSBC which gave the names of the incoming new faces and some of the old guards who were in the government before(Juba Monitor will bring you all the names of the new appointee’s tomorrow.

At hand as received are:-

1. Hon.Martin Elia Lomuro –Cabinet Affairs