Long Holidays Economic Disasters-Economist

By Mamer Abraham

The Economist, Analyst, Dr. Abraham Maliet Mamer, also an advisor for Economic Cluster under Vice President Dr. Wani Igga, said long Holidays were great setbacks to the Economy of the Country.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Dr. Abraham Maliet Mamer referred to them as Economic downtime.

In contrast, he guaranteed the rights of every citizen in the Country that it was Constitutional for any religion to conduct their religious celebrations but the number of days the Muslims should celebrate were not stated in the Constitution.

“The question of how long do we celebrate our faith is actually a question that needs to be discussed. Any celebration that takes away people from work, from production, is deemed to be an economic downtime. It is not stated in the constitution; how many days Muslims should stay away from work,” he commented.

Dr. Abraham Maliet also stressed that such long celebrations could affect social commitments and stop government business. He revealed that Muslim brothers control businesses and once they close businesses and other businesses don’t open in respect to their religion, goods, and services would not be accessed by the populace.

He, therefore, urged Muslims to leave brothers from other religions to operate their businesses.

“I would argue that Long Holidays like this, are actually Economic Disasters. The productivity stops, no one works. Even those who are paid on daily basis, when the business is closed then they are not going to be paid. So, I would really like the government to review this, one day for everybody,” Dr. Mamer maintained.

He said that if Muslims needed to celebrate, they should celebrate but leave their businesses open. The Economist argued that there were many things inherited from Khartoum still overlooked which should be changed. He concluded that the government should control this through the legislature because no other holiday was celebrated longer than Muslim Holidays in South Sudan.