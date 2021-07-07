Lokiliri community warns public against illegal logging

By Bullen Bala Alexander

Community of Lokiliri Payam of Juba County, Central Equatoria State (CES) has warned public against illegal logging in its territory.

The group said they have witnessed rampant and serious unlawful cutting down of trees by different groups of loggers in the area.

“We are here to witness and to send a strong message out there that enough is enough, we as a community want to put an end to this prohibited logging,” said JohnCarlo David the Local Government Inspector for Lokiliri Payam.

He saidthat anyone failing to cooperate and abides by the orders issued earlier by the President of the Republic and State government through governor will be arrested and face the law.

David revealed that the community last month arrested a grouppeople in connection to this unlawful logging from the Company called ‘Jamboand Son Trading Limited, who have claimed to have an agreement with community for thecertain building of primary school in the area.

“We arrested the man called Amule who believed to be the owner of the company, we took him to the police station in Gumbo Shirkat and detained, while investigation was going,” he explained.

However, he added thatthey were surprised to see Amule and his group were released without any charges or notes to the community for their reiease.

According to him, when they followed who were behind their release, they were told that the suspects were being bailed by some group.

“Just recently when we visited the area, again we got they have cut more trees, we found even cranes in the area. These cranes are the ones carrying these big trees,” he revealed.

He added that they attempted to arrest them but most of them run away.

The places where the illegal logging has been carried on are; Lokiliri Payam, Biribiria in a Lokiliri Boma,Liriya and other areas within the Lokiliri.

He said the community is not going to sympathize with anyone, whether the person is a member of community or not.

“We are informing the public that illegal logging is not allowed, and the activities should stop immediately! It is very clear, the message is that logging is prohibited,” he repeated.

“We have said it, we are going to arrest any persons found logging, either tall or short, soldier or civilian, foreign or member of community,” he cited.

Moreover,the representative of Oluba community in a village called Tulunga Julius Ladu said that cutting of trees in the area is against President Kiir’sorders and state government’s orders as well which was issued against illegal logging in the country.

“In South Sudan, what we know is that cutting trees is illegal because it has an impact on environmentas a community we are going to support the government in implementing the orders,” Ladu said.

He explains that they took police to witness the ongoing trees cutting by illegal loggers.

“We brought the investigator to come and witness and to gather necessary information about what is going on here.”

According to the community representative, the trees which were been cut down aged from 50 to 300 years old, adding that the community is considering them as the sources of rain in the area.

“As recently, we have witnessed there was no rains like before, simply because all the big trees have been cut down.So, as a community we don’t want that to continue, the good thing is that we have taken the issue to the highest authorities and we want the lawto take its cost,” he emphasized.

Akim Michael Luke, the police investigator for the illegal logging said it was good that he visited the area to witness by himself what exactly going on in the area.

“As aninvestigator,I have nothing to say about what to do and what will be done, my coming here is under law to investigate, what next will come after we have complete information about what is going,” he said.