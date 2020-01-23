LOCUSTS INVASION IS REAL, MUST BE FOUGHT EFFECTIVELY

Regional bloc should stand up and fight threats being caused by desert locusts. It is reported that a number of countries within and outside the region are facing imminent invasion by the swarms which are famous in destroying crops in the farms. Kenya, parts of Uganda, Ethiopia, Somalia and parts of South Sudan stand to be affected if immediate measures are not put in place. It means that a number of families will go without food after their crops are destroyed in the farms. Agricultural experts have warned and sounded an alarm on the same but, the only effective way of containing the locusts is by using chemical to spray them and reduce their possible destruction activities. This war can only be won by collective participation of key players. Already some of them, including Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) with others have committed to emergency measures to fight the threats but they need over USD 60 million to put on cause the fight. This is a lot of money, not peanut and which can only come into being by involving and bringing key players on board. It should be done on time to save farms from being destroyed completely and to ensure there was no food shortage due to locust’s invasion in future. Although, no man-made experts should not sit back and watch. Something must be done to save the countries which are likely to be affected. The real work or fight must start and those countries in the region that are facing the threat must work together for the common goal. The swarms are reported to be moving in parts of Rift Valley which is the main food granary of the neighbouring Kenya and spreading in different directions within and outside the region. The threat is real and must be tackled with all possible means available.