LOCKOUT-Malong, Pagan set for Juba

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Chairman of South Sudan United Front (SSUF/A) General Paul Malong Awan and the Chairman of Real Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (R-SPLM) Pagan Amumh ave agreed to come back after sending an advance team to Juba before their arrival.

Speaking to the press yesterday, the Head of the government delegation to Rome peace talk, Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin said Naivasha is the home of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA)

So, it is a good environment for them to be back after so many years of talking about peace in the country.

“It is the third meeting with them separate from the group of Gen. Thomas Cirilo and we signed Recommitment and Cessation of Hostilities Agreement,”

We had a very good meeting with the two leaders of SSOMA that is General Paul Malong, the Chairman of South Sudan United Front (SSUF/A) and Pagan Amum, the Chairman of Real Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (R-SPLM),”

He added that the advance teams will come to Juba after the two parties agreed all the details and signing the final peace process. They have also agreed that they will name their monitors to joint Ceasefire and transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM).

Last week, the government delegation to Naivasha peace talk and South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) group signed 15 important points agreement to end their war with the government and return to join the Revitalized Peace Agreement in the country.