Lockdown lifted countrywide with caution

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The National Taskforce on Wednesday lifted theCovid-19 partial lockdown throughout the country after an interval of one month’s extension in February, March and April.

The lifting seems to have coincided with the arrival of 132,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine being administered now after being received last month.

On Wednesday, the Vice President for Service Cluster, Hussein Abdel bagi Ayii announced and urged the public to continue observing coronavirus protocols and measures that the World Health Organization (WHO) and the government had put in place.

The statement issued through the state-owned television,South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), the National Taskforce ChairmanAbdelbagi said “after a thorough consultation with stakeholders, it gives me great pleasure to announce the lifting of the COVID-19 partial lockdown.

He added that the lifting was effective from the expiry date of the 4th April 2021, following a decrease in Covid-19 infections rate.

“Therefore, Icall uponthe general public to strictly follow the Country’s COVID-19 guidelines to further reduce the spread of the virus,” Abdelbagi said.

Last month, theNational Taskforce on Covid-19 imposed a one-month’s partial lockdown after a jump in coronavirus infections which confirmed more than 4,000 cases and 65 deaths.

The taskforcealso banned all social gatherings like sporting events, religious meetings including Sunday church prayers, mosque prayers, funerals, weddings and political rallies.Others included operationalization of all primary and secondary schools, universities and all learning institutions, except in the cases of examinations with full adherence to preventive measures.