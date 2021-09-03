Local traders donate foodstuffs to internally displaced persons

By Yiep Josph

The flood affected households in Bimruok and pakur residential areas,Unity State received food items from State local traders yesterday.

The handover ceremony by the State chairperson of the Chamber of Commerce to the Relief and Rehabilitation commission (RRC) was witnessed by the State Governor Joseph ManytuilWejang and other state officials.

In his remarks,Manytuil expressed his gratitude to the local traders for their urgent contribution and urged them to continue with such spirit.

He further appealed to the citizens to remain united amidst the hard situation created by flood coupled with corona virus.

On the other hand, the chairperson of the State Chamber of Commerce, Gabriel Thok Gai said that the traders in Unity State would continue to support the flood affected families.

He revealed that the local traders would continue to join hands with the state government in providing necessary services such as food, water, improvement of health facilities among others to the people.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, the Press Secretary in the Office of the Governor Peter Portsix Bakuony revealed the State government commitment to support thepeopledisplaced by the flood.

“This donation is among other several donations made by the unity state government to the flood affected persons in various areas in Unity State,” Portsix said.

He added that the state government had several plans to provide both food and non-food items to the people affected by the flood

Portsixdisclosed that some food and non-food items were on the way to Unity State as assistance to those affected by the flood.

He mentioned that the state government would work together with the partners to ensure service delivery to those affected by the floodin various communities within the state.

Last month, the humanitarian situation deteriorated due to the outbreak of flood that affected some areas in Unity State. The flood destroyed most of the crops and displaced most families particular in Mayendit County and other areas.