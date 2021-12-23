Local NGO violates HIV awareness: top gov’t official

By Baraka John

The office of the Deputy Governor in Western Equatoria State has strongly condemned the manner that saw a health partner implemented HIV/AIDs program without the knowledge of the State government.

On 20th/12/2021, the National Health Organization known as Impact Health Organization conducted HIV/AIDs campaign at Yambio freedom square with the aim to educate the public on the importance for consistence use of condom to curb the spread of HIV or contracting the deadly virus, under the theme “Condomize South Sudan.”

According to the State government, the health partner conducted the awareness campaign without the knowledge of either the State or the National Ministry of health. They failed to meet the targeted number of members of the public due to poor mobilization as low number turned up to attend the awareness.

However, the office of the Deputy Governor of Western Equatoria State Dr. Kennedy Gaaniko Baime on Tuesday, summoned the management of Impact Health Organization to explain why the awareness was conducted without notifying the State Ministry of Health being the relevant ministry dealing with health issues in the State.

“This morning we held a meeting with the team to ask them on how and which channel they took to conduct such big events in the State without the notice of their coming to the State saying we as State Government, we are ready to cooperate with the National Ministry of Health, but we need proper channel of communication,we have competent people in the State who can explain properly how to use condom in a proper way and its importance including benefits, we don’t want any organization to come to the State to implement any project by their own, we have CBOs in the State who can implement any project, but through the selection of the State Ministry of Health,”

Gaaniko called on the State Ministry of Health to be vigilant on the partners who come to the State and begin to implement projects without reporting their activities to the right authorities.

He directed the State Minister of Health together with the Deputy Director of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission to investigate the violation done by Impact Health organization for devaluing the State Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the State Minister of Health James AduVotoki said, due to the negligence by Impact Health Organization for having followed the rightful procedure, therefore the campaign lost its value due to the fact that the state ministry of health works with its mother ministry in Juba, citing the management of the health partner did not inform the national ministry of health as they decided to come to Yambio and carryout the ‘condomize campaign’.

Votoki said the organization omitted training which was part of the project and just conducted the awareness on the usage of condom without consulting his office on the move.