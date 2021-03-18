Local Football Association change leaders

By Baraka John

A local football Association in Yambio on Tuesday unanimously elected its new leadership to serve for the next four years period.

The voters were representatives of first, second and third division football clubs who were sent by their respective football clubs as legible voters requested by the electoral body.

There Mr.Felix Francis Katiewho contested alongside Isaac Martin Agbiaazingi, retained his position as thePresident of Yambio local Football Association winning the election by 25 votes out of 34.

Mr. Franciswas elected in 2018 in general assembly election under the supervision of South Sudan Football Association electoral commission (SSFA).

Mr. Kondo Samuel won the Vice President seat by 29 votes out of 34 over his rival Gimi Moses who only obtained four votes.

Meanwhile, Mr. Joseph Archangel Apai the long serving Secretary for Yambio local football Association lost the seat to Mr. Elisa KumoMakasiwho won the position by 18 votes out of 34.

The outgoing Secretary Mr. Joseph ArckangeloApai was elected in 2015.

Addressing the voters shortly after announcing the result of the election Mr. Felix Francis Katie, the new president called for the spirit of unity and cooperation among the registered members of football clubs for the success of football in the State.

Mr. Francis vowed to reform football activities in Yambio and in the counties affiliated to Yambio local football association.

“We the elected officials are going to serve our youth so that we have an achievement to take the football community in Yambio to another level, I am not going to be a different Felix but the same Felix with new members in the office.We are going to do what we can do to help the system of football in Yambio and in Western Equatoria State to go to another level,” he said.

Mr. Elisa Kumbo Makasi the newly elected Secretary said transparency and accountability will be his first priority followed by team work.

“First of all, my plan is transparency whereby we need everything to be in correct way mostly in accounting system whereby we should call for auditors to audit things every year before general assembly. I am not the only one who will work but we, the elected officials plus the stakeholders,” Mr. Makasi said.

The election was conducted by electoral officials from the South Sudan Football Association,Mr. Arengack Akech who headed the Electoral committee toYambio.