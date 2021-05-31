Local chiefs agreed to reduce high bride price

By Yiep Joseph

Local chiefs in Jonglei state agreed to reduce bride price to 30 heads of cattle and below in order to allow the young girls and boys to get married.

The remark came during a community gathering in Shirakat residence organized by Payii sub-section of Awulian community Twic East County attended by many government officials, church leaders and community members.

While addressing the gathering, Sultan ManyokDeng BiarAbithead chief of Awulian community revealed that local chiefs had agreed to maintain bride price to not more than 30 heads of cattle.

He said that the community members would be sensitized about the development to respect and follow in order to rescue all problems connected to high bride price.

“We us chiefs have agreed to maintain bride price low not more than 30 head of cattle but if anyone pay more than that and divorce occurred, he will be compensated with not more than what we said above,” Dengsaid.

“It will be good if we reduce high expectations regarding bride price during marriages, even if a young man has less cattle just give your daughter in order to encourage others from getting marry,” he added.

He also called on the highly ranked officials to stay away from interfering with discissions made by the local chiefs in their various administrations.

“It is unfortunate that our discissions are some time interfered with by high ranking officials who are part of the community and they need to refrain from today,” he said.

He revealed that whenever chiefs passed their orders in their various communities, the elites in towns particularly Juba interfered and work opposite to the orders.

“Highly ranked officials in Juba wanted us to consult them firsts in any work we do in our administration but we the chiefs respect them and their affairs in their various offices,” he complained.

He added that all the chiefs in Jonglei sat and agreed that the bride price be reduced to 30 heads of cattle in order to let the young menget married.

He called on the youths to work hard and support their people back home.

However,Bishop Dr Isaiah Majok Dau urged community members to maintain peace among themselves and with their neighboring communities.

He cautioned the youths to stay away from all the acts that are against the will of God but work hard to earn and develop their families.

“Youths must work hard and help their parents at home and if there is one who do not want to work he or she has to be told,” Majok said.

He said that peace starts at home and was the sole responsibility of every community memberto take part in their various capacities.