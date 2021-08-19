LobongurgesMadi to return home

By Emelda Siama John

The Governor of Eastern Equatoria State called upon Madi people to return and rebuild their beautiful homeland.

Speaking during Centenary celebration, the governor of Eastern Equatoria State, Louis Lobong Lojore congratulated the Parishioners of LoaParish and Madi community for celebrating the 100 years of faith.

“You the people of Madi, this beautiful land God has given you and these gentlemen and ladies should be dependent on you the political leaders of Madi. The future life of this land is you to show these people the way they can be able to come back,” he said.

Lobong said he knew most of the Madi people were in IDP camps across the country.

“You have seen your land, your houses were destroyed by human beings, but we still have a chance to rebuild and improve our physical infrastructure and we are the ones that can make this place useful and peaceful,” Lojore said.

He stressed that although there was fear of cattle raids, people should return for development.

“I will continue to knock the door of leaders of the government for the physical infrastructure, schools and health facilities to be renovated by the government. But for your own houses, you are the ones to do it and the government will do their part,” he said.

The Governor promised that they would look into the issue of the deployment of police forces to provide security in the area.