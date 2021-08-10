Loa Centenary celebration began

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

People of Torit Diocese have started already going to Loa parish for Centenary celebration. According to the information Juba Monitor got, it said that many people are coming from Uganda, Torit and Juba heading to Loa Parish. It is for the first time such celebration is going to take place in that manner.

Among those who are going are children, Priests, marching from long distances to reach Loa Parish. It is showing their commitment to their faith and Loa Parish.

It is going to be big celebration after long time people of Madi community were scattered from the parish. Coming back in big numbers was a sign of peace to Madi community and government at large.

We need to continue praying to God to protect people who are going to attend the event. The popular mission that planned to take place from the coming days is part of preparation to Centenary Celebration. Long journeyof faith is to sacrifice time and participate in the celebration. It shows love to Jesus Christ and Virgin Mary.

Preparation of Centenary has stared long time ago, what is going on is the final activities, including prayers to God before it reaches Sunday the actual day for the celebration. 100 years of faith means Christian’s growth in faith. However, they should thank God for the celebration of 100 years of our Lady of Assumption –Loa Parish.

I hope government of Eastern Equatoria State had made security arrangement to protect people who are gathering at the parish premises. But a head of them is God protection. It was not easy to organize such an even but with the help of God everything is possible.

May be there would be traditional dances from the community of Madi and others. To praise God with dances is a sign of love.

If people gathered in one place, there would be issues of hygiene. I hope organizers are handling it well with the issue of Coronavirus Pandemic. People should keep social distances; wash hands with soap and clean water and keep other rules of hygiene.

May God bless us all.