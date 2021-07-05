Lo Liyong’s After Troy is a masterpiece

A Book review by Victor Lugala

Prof Taban lo Liyonglaboured on this writing project for thirty-two odd years. It was a love affair. He threw all his creative energy into it, and the end product is like mature wine, more or less, a precious self-gift at his eighty fourth birthday anniversary.

His latest book, After Troy, was published simultaneously in South Africa, home of the publishing house Deep South, and in Juba in the fall of 2020. After Troy is like a postscript to Homer’s Iliad, the classic Greek epic poem.

The book-length poem is a monumental work of art, an artefact, if you like – which dares Western scholarship, which excavates Greek literature to give it a contemporary, new meaning, albeit, from an African, and to a certain extent, Asian, or even globalperspective.

A writer’s life is defined by a particular book. For some writers like Chinua Achebe or Ngugi waThiongo, their debut novels put them at the crest of literary achievement. For Taban, it was not his first book, The Last Word, but After Troy, which has indeed fortified his Tabanic genre, stamping his signature to it. After Troy is the writer’s lifetime achievement.

After publishing more than twenty books, After Troy, makes the mark. It is a gem which has taken the Tabanic genre – a term coined by a Kenyan literary critic who was his student in Nairobi university – to the peak of his literary career. It is a poignant and erudite book which is written for tomorrow. It will be read alongside other African epics like Mazisi Kunene’s Emperor Shaka the Great, and Ngugi waThiongo’s latest book The Perfect Nine. In Taban’s African epic we find beauty of a song from another era, from the lips of an African whose Last Word is but a literary teaser which has endured the test of time.

In the late 1950s or thereabouts, a chance encounter with a copy of the Iliad in Okot p’Bitek, the Ugandan poet’s library in Gulu, Uganda, spurred Taban to fall in love with classical Greek literature, most evident in the sub-texts in his largely semi-autobiographical books: poems, long short stories, plays, essays – his forte.

After Troy resonates with South Sudan, the Sudan, and indeed Africa, a continent which has had a fairshare of feuds and often protracted, yet sometimes senseless conflicts. After the South Sudanese went through their protracted ‘Trojan’ wars, haven’t women been the ones who suffered the most? After Nelson Mandela was locked up for 27 years in an Apartheid prison, how did Winnie Mandela cope the highs and lows of life of forced singlehood? She politically fought for her husband, but she also had other domestic fronts to confront against all odds.

In After Troy, the writer empathizes with women in time of war, women being among the first casualties or victims of war, making Taban a feminist voice. After all, the man took his second name from his mother, Liyong, the colonial policeman’s wife, who agonizingly went through her own war-unrelated woes before Taban was conceived. The book therefore, is an indictment of war, as well as an examination of the cause and effects of war.

The central figure in the Greek epic poem was no ordinary woman. She was a beauty queen any man could die for. She the queen of Sparta in Greece was eloped by another daring hot-blooded man from Troy (which is in present-day Turkey). Prince Paris used his charm to pluck away from her husband, King Menelaus of Sparta. To show that he was man enough, Menelaus asked his brother King Agamemnon of Mycenae to mobilize men armed to the teeth to march to war to retrieve Helen.

What followed was a fierce battle through land and sea between the Greeks, led among them by brave generals like Achilles, Ajax and others. Helen being Helen – the symbolic rose flower -was married twice by Trojan men. When Paris died Helen married his brother Deiphobus, who she betrayed to Menelaus at the fall of Troy. Menelaus took back his wife Helen to resume life all over again. Beauty queens can be forgiven their sins.

Helen of Sparta or Troy, who symbolizes irresistible beauty, awakes private but intimate passions in men, the source of envy, and alas, even conflict and death. But even with primates, when male and female live together, there is harmony, except when another male stubbornly sparks rivalry in a love triangle.

The book-length poem is crafted and dressed in the language of sages, begging to be read and reread, digested, appreciated,and treasured. After Tory is the culmination of Taban’s engagement with Greek literature, most specifically with the Iliad and the Odyssey, both of Homer’s epic poems. The richness in its rendering evokes with nostalgia the style in his other earlier works such as Eating Chiefs, Franz Fanon’s Uneven Ribs, Another Nigger dead, The Defense of Lawino.

After the launch of After Troy, young South Sudanese hyped the book on social media, generating heightened interest among readers who never read any of the writer’s more than two dozen books, most of them either out of print or unavailable locally.

Young writers and academics regard Taban’s latest book as inspirational from a man who is revered as the father of South Sudan literature. Some of the people who never read a book of poems in their lives bought the book to decorate their coffee tables, hopefully their children or grandchildren will discover the treasure.

Hopefully, the smart caliberof minds in Stockholm will notice this treasure, sooner than later. Before it goes to serious literary critics throughout Africa and the Western world, this acclaimed epic book is undoubtedly a masterpiece sweeping the hall of fame. It is indeed a masterpiece worth the length of time it took to craft.