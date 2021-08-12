LIVING ON HOPE AND EXPECTATION

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

People live on hopes and expectations but from a friend his was far too much. Maybe he did not understand the whole concept of the 100 percent salary increments for public servants. On realizing that he did not indeed understand how to calculate the figures, he owned up and came in the open that he was not alone. He kept us busy telling us how they had been calculating the figures. An example they go with the actual figures on the pay sheet and add two zeros on a hundred which means if one is earning for example 6000, all one needs to do is to add two zeros to the figure e.g. 6000 +00 which means their 100 percent increment would bring the figure to 600000 ( six hundred thousand). Very abnormal. Those expecting beyond expectation should be brought to reality on how to work out the increments before they fall victims of stress when the actual payments are made. It is for the good of all public servants that they get or are given the right position other than building their hopes in the sky. Such hopes are pegged on misinformation and public awareness. After the announcement by the leadership, there are people charged with disseminating their colleagues to properly understand what they should be expecting and even those destined for retirements need to be given proper information and be prepared for the pending journey. It helps them to fit in the new life and the society at large. Most of the public officers were at one time or another engaged in the liberation struggle, they have served their motherland good and with dedication. It is only proper to accord them the best of their remaining lives to help in forgoing the past and coming to reality with the future. This should be the duty and responsibility of the whole country that now sees and enjoys the fruit of the struggle. We should also be prepared to welcome them among us and show them the way to live and lead after being in the public services but with proper information that is necessary for their future up-keep. After the struggle, all are expecting well and good end which includes salary and pension, possibly with shelter and good health. We should start by ensuring that most of them understand what this important factor of 100 percent increments in the salary mean to the majority of them. This is a responsibility we must candidly take to pave ways for the future generation who are set to take over the development and management of the country. Equally, the younger generation should be molded by the older folks to fit in their shoes without creating any gap and without any shortfall in the management of the National affairs. For my friends who are over-calculating their 100 percent salary increments, let us go back and be driven by reality not high expectation which would leave us with unnecessary wounds in our hearts.