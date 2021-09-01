Livestock vaccination campaign begins in Yambio

By: Baraka John

The State Ministry of Animal Resources, Fisheries and Tourism has launched livestock vaccination campaign in Western Equatoria State.

The vaccination targeted cattle, goats, sheep, pigs, cats and dogs in the three counties of Western Equatoria State against bacterial infections.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Ann Felix Baigo said that the vaccination campaign targeted five thousand, two hundred and fifty cattle against contagious bovine flora pneumonia while one thousand dogs were expected to get vaccinated in the course of the campaign.

“During our 100 days plan of the ministry, we put as one of the activities that we must carry (out vaccination), and from that time we started to collaborate with (Food and Agriculture Organization), FAO so that they can provide some of the drugs and vaccines that will enable us to deliver some of health services to our animals, and actually we received, we thank FOA for this great effort, we are going to start with the little FAO has provided to the Ministry, ” Baigo said.

She added that domestic animals were last vaccinated in Western Equatoria State in 2019 after the outbreak of east coast fever disease was reported in Yambio and other parts of the state killing over one thousand and three hundred heads of cattle.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO)Head of FieldFrancis Muana reiterated FAO’s support to the state ministry of animal resources, fisheries and tourism by availing the necessary needs.

“This shows high level of coordination, FAO will continue to extend its support to the state ministry of animal resources, fisheries and tourism in the area of animal health”, Muana stated.

However, the State Minister of local government and law enforcement Elia Richard Box urged the ministry of animal resources, fisheries and tourism to ensure all cattle undergo medical test to ensure its meat is safe for public consumption.

“Previously when an animal [cow] was slaughtered, its meat had to be medically examined and if found with disease, therefore, the meat could be set on fire. But nowadays this practice is not there, animals are slaughtered and taken straight to butcher house for public consumption which is hazardous for public health,” Box said.

Minster Box appealed to the state minister for animal resources, fisheries and tourism to revive the culture of examining animals meat first before taking it for sell.