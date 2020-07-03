jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, July 6th, 2020
Editorial

LIVE AND REASON TOGETHER

Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

There is no doubt that the Unity Government is doing something which is definitely going to yield positive results within and outside the borders. The current stand-back is this dreaded coronavirus that has caused stalemate in each and every activity which would be productive to the citizens. With the appointment of eight governors and three administrators, the common-man is bound and set to start feeling the differences after the current existing vacuums have been sealed. To start with guns in the wrong hands must be controlled to end not only inter-communal conflicts, but other forms of crime amongst the peace loving citizens. The issue of unknown gunmen should not be there anymore. One understands reasons why so many guns are still in the civilians hands. Indeed there was a cause for this during the liberation struggles, but time has come that the order should be put in place. This situation cannot be left to the government alone. There are Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and private institutions that could be able to come on board and assist the government in clearing this particular issue. There have been others on the ground who have done splendid job in disarmament and clearing the field of possible remains. It would be appropriate and fair if the general public equally played the role and assist the government where necessary. Collectively, the possibility of crime rates and inter-communal killings would be reduced drastically and with time would be a thing of the past. All done, there would be time to plan for development of different areas with possible peaceful co-existence in place. There is no shortcut to success and one must work tirelessly for it. This cannot be done or achieved if there is no order of state management. This why even those who have been appointed into governorship should work together with the people on the ground because they stand to fail if they ignore some key factors which could only be provided to them by the local communities. No man is an island of his own. People must live and reasons together and from there chart the way forward for the good of the general public. It cannot be a one man show. It has to collectively involve the players and the audience. Even in football, supporters play the best but with their mouths. They know who has done what and where. This country has gone through a lot of tabulations and sincerely need time to heal. That time should not wait to be tomorrow but should be now because a number of displaced citizens want to be back in their back-yards sooner than later. It is their prayers that the time is now. This is why all should stand up and support the cause the government has taken to drum up support for peace from every individual in and outside the country. Would you stand up and be counted among peace lovers by ensuring that even if it is minimal, your support for peace should be counted among others.

