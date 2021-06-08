jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, June 8th, 2021
News

Little miss nominates best queen for 2020-2021

By Wek Atak Kacjang

A seven years old girl, Vonve Blessing Isaac has been nominated the best queen and speakerof the year 2021.

Blessing   becam ethe first South Sudanese to win the title of Miss Popularity in the 2020 –2021Little Miss Africa.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Isaac Abishai who is the father of Little Miss Toto said that modelling has taught her to love, respect herself and other people.

“This Modeling will teach her toshare, forgive and be confident,”Abishai said.

In February 2020, Little Miss represented South Sudan wining the Little Miss Africa by beating eight othercountries in miss beauty pageant. Little Miss Africa is geared towards educating young children about their cultural diversity, heritage and grooming the next ambassadors to promote Africanism.

The continental body empowers young children to realize their potential through competitive, collaborative effort, building confidence through professional opportunities and cultural diversity.

