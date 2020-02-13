Life isn’t pain free, let us carry on together

By: Ngor Khot Garang

The existence of evil in the world today is very appalling and some religious scholars had it that something must be really wrong with our world or the decision to create the world and its living creatures wasn’t properly made.

Every year there are several catastrophes including man made ones that maim and destroy thousands or even millions of lives.

We see heart breaking images on social media and the news about starving people who had barely anything to eat.

Children abandoned to fend for themselves because the parents either got killed or even unable to provide the children’s needs.

We see drought scorched earth and homes ruined in the aftermath of war.

We watch people who are always on the run for their lives because the country itself is running.

When we see these things our hearts are shaken, shocked and grieved by the extent of suffering.

Things become extremely hard and we feel like we are caught in life’s most inescapable trap. And indeed we are. The pain gets deep and hard to deal with.

Getting a meal is a struggle that has to be fought with all the might until one get down on his knees.

It causes warm tears to involuntarily flow down through our cheeks when we think about life and the costs of living.

There are many problems than solutions in our broken world. Our parents get divorced. Children die before reaching eighteen years of and the future looks a far distant.

No sign and no glimmer of hope. Everything seemed lost.

Tragedy hits before we understand the first one and we ran short of words to explain what has just happened.

When we see our loved one being laid to rest and when we have nothing to eat and no school fees for our kids.

We only sit down, compose ourselves and ask God to give us hope even when the signs of what we need can’t be seen.

It is hard but let us go on together. Nobody should be left behind in this critical time be it rich or poor, woman or child, able or disable.

We must burry our differences and strive for a better world where each and every one would feel loved and accepted.

Let us lift each other’s hand in time of need. Life is painful. Life is difficult. Life is a decision we make and it needs us to be united.

The fact that you are brown, white, black or from a different region does not make you a different human being.

We are one family and there is need to make life simple for all and the sundry. The people we meet on the street are just like us and they desire a better world as we do.

The way you run on daily basis to get things done is the same way others do but things aren’t just going right on their side and they need us to give them courage that will let them believe that it is near.

We are one united in diversity and needs and that should be in our mind always.

Many horrible things happen to people all the times. For instances, the students who are not sure whether they will be able to resume their studies because of high tuition fees.

The families who live on one meal a day and many strange things that reduce people’s hope for a better tomorrow.

All these can never be solved within a day or two but when we come together as one family we can make life easier for everyone.

It wasn’t anyone’s fault that life should be as painful as it is today. We have never thought of a world where life would be hard life like this.

We have never dreamt of a world where guns would be used to settle issues but our choices have made this world real.

The pain and the continued suffering that have engulfed our hope is and was a result of the choices we have made.

Why can’t we drop everything and start a new beginning? Can’t we see the tears of the weeping women and children and the increase of roadside beggars?

We must all be aware of what is going on and it will heal the pain and make life meaningful if we accept the fact that we are one and love others just the way they are.