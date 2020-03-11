By Ngor Khot Garang

Some days ago when I was rummaging through my shelf for a religious book to read as I always do every Sunday. This title caught my attention from a Jehovah Witness Magazine, Watchtower, it read. “Is life worth living?”

The magazine was specifically written for people who have lost hope in life. When I settled down to read the full content, I was touched beyond reasonable doubt but I said to myself “Life is still worth living despite what we are going through just because we are still living”.

However, it is impossible to have a life without challenges. We just need hope to overcome these challenges. You can lose all your money and belongings. But as long as you still have hope, it will be okay.

Your relatives and friends can abandon you. As long as you have hope, you have all you need. Your wife or husband can divorce you but if you still have hope, you are lucky.

You can watch your house burning. As long as you have hope, you can move on. You may have nothing to eat. As long as you have hope you can be granted all the desires of your heart. You may be sick but if you have hope. You can recover and gain back your health.

Hope is what gets you up from the bed every morning. Hope is that unfailing friend who taps your back when there is no energy left to move on and say “tomorrow is going to be better”. Hope is the flickering light at the end of the tunnel.

When you lose all your energies. When you lose your job. When the future is beset by the fog of uncertainty. When you lose your loved one and when you have nothing to eat, it does not mean you are all done for. The fact that God created you a human being is luck itself and you should be grateful for it.

In the world where all else seems to speak in reverse, hope is needed more than anything. All over the Universe, people are going through difficulties worse than ours but they are still strong. Others plan suicide sometimes but later changed their minds.

It is called life and nobody is exempted from the trials of life. We should not feel discriminated. Life does not discriminate people. It is just like that and it has always been like that before. We need to stand firm and fight every battle presented to us by life.

Our fight should be the fight to have hope. To hold unto it as we cross the rivers of fire, and smash through the walls. We cannot control the things of this world and am sorry to say that. Let us move with hope because life still has meaning.

Life still has a meaning and that is why you are struggling every day to survive.

I think you still do not know how it is like with other people. As I write this piece right now, someone has just died. Someone has just been lowered in the grave. But you are still alive. Why don’t you make it count?

Do you know how lucky you are? The first luck is that you were born. The probability of you not having been born was higher than you being born. You won the race, right? So do something about it. Create your own life; live in your term because at the end of the day it is you alone in your grave.

I have been to burial places and I have not seen anyone who wants to be buried with the deceased no matter how much they claimed to love that person, they will not agree to enter the grave together.

This means that your life is solely yours and you don’t share it with anyone else. The decisions you make about your life would change or break everything about you. Are you someone who doesn’t believe in a better future?

If that is so, then am here to tell you that you better think twice. You are important and deserve the best in life. If your life is not what you want it to be right now, it means you need to make commitments and believe that what you are doing today will determine your tomorrow.