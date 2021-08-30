LIFE IS ONLY ONCE NOT TWICE

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

When l was very young, my parents had one thing to ensure that I grew up a clean and well-disciplined chap. My late father, then an army officer would walk into our sleeping room every morning to see who had not made up his bed. Failure to do so was an instant punishment coupled with so many other things that each morning we were competing each to outdo one another in making bed and would be proud when our father came in and declared how smart each one of us had made his bed. We were three brothers then. Our sisters had the same from our mother who later collectively ensured all her children had brushed their teeth before taking breakfast and ready for school. It was an exercise that we carried on to our adulthood. We were always competing to be clean and remain disciplined. Our parents taught us one thing to do only good things that we would wish others do to us. They also told us not to get into wrong companies in and outside their jurisdiction. They told us that we should never be swayed by other people’s ideas and ideologies but only do what was right and deal with it for the sake of the society and the general public. In school as we grew up, we did not allow anyone to influence us to do what was not in line with the principles of the institutions and we faced any matter that was facing us openly and candidly not hiding behind some umbrellas or opaque metals. We wanted to be there when all was said and done and faced the reality as it could have been on the ground. This is why l detest mass actions which are counterproductive to the society and the general public. This is why l must thank my parents for the proper up-bringing and laying propelled and straight path for our journey to the final destiny. It is why one should not get involved or entangled in what one would regret later in life. I am trying to pass some very important informationhere that do not live a life of today only but live a life of a bigger and broader picture that is beneficial to the society you live in. In life, try also to model your kith and kin to be straight and forthright. They should be within the preferred circle that do not harm others and must remain open in their way forward. Do not do this because so and so are doing it. You must convince your conscience all the time before taking a major under-taking that can involve other people knowingly or unknowingly. Our circumvents may differ from time to time but as human beings, we are all the same but think differently. Some of the thinking can enrich you miles while others can down trodden you into pits. Be careful in life because you cannot live it twice.