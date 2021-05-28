Life is hard, but for others it’s the opposite

By Akol Arop Akol

This World we are in today has good and evil, unknown and strange things.There are also bad and good people, some are honest and poor, while others are rich but corrupt. Life always has a difference. One is raised from a different background and when he or she goes to a diverse society of other parts of World, a life never experienced will be lived. Some are from royal families, their fathers are generals, their mothers are working with companies that give them good salaries. By their looks we believe that life is somehow easier for them, that is according to our thinking.

It is rooted in the mind of human beings to get stranger on the street or on social media and start assumptions just because of how they look, those dressed in expensive clothes and shoes might be having money we say. Those who are always smiling have a good life, with everything they need.

The rich ones also look at the vulnerable people and conclude they are really poor and living miserable life, maybe there is no need to associate with them, because they are helpless when we are in need, some of us think this way. Young ones look at the adults who are still living in poverty and they think “maybe they were lazy when during young age.He or she should have worked hard.” The elderly ones on the other side looks at the young one, but they have positive comments. They would say “son, daughter, you still have a long way to go. Work hard, keep up your hope and believe in your abilities and surely you will make it.”

Nevertheless, there are people who are despairing in life. They can’t be blamed because they have tried everything but couldn’t work out. They have written several applications seeking for employment opportunities, they have asked their relatives to give them some little money to set up businesses, they have lobbied for positions or financial support from big men, institutions or their successful friends but all were in unproductive.

Some people are heartbroken by their longtime friends and relationships partners who shared life with them for over 5 years but at the end the betrayal and hatred separated them. Someone might have started businesses but a year later, they collapsed and there is nowhere to get income again, that person has to walk with empty pocket and thirsty heart with no single pound to buy a drink or board a bus to search for other opportunities at the corners of the city. With these few examples and with other experiences we have gone through in life, we can understand that a human’s life ‘was not and will never’ be free from problems of any kind.

My observation is that life is hard, but you have never heard how other people are living or what they are facing. While complaining that one city is boring and want to travel for a different life, there are people deeplyat grassroot, they pray to see only Juba, leave alone Uganda or America. As you grumble that cooking is tiresome, there are those who have to fetch water, firewood and walk to far market only to buy salt or soap, compared to you in Town with electricity, water, some good roads to walk on if no transport. You have little money to buy flour, stove and charcoal for cooking and water tank coming to supply you in your residence, everything is made easy.

Some people sit comfortably for a whole day watching TV with their phonesin the hands busy chatting and they have radios to get updates, unlike people in rural areas could spend days without getting public information. There are a lot of examples to make us understand that the fair life we live is not what others have. Somewhere, someone doesn’t have a tukul to sleep in leave alone a bedsheet or blank to keep them warm from cold weather.

The Writer is writing inspirational articles to advocate for Peace and Youth Empowerment. He can be reached on +211924652692 or via email: akolarop211@gmail.com Check Facebook pages “Hunting for Change” and “Akol Arop Jr.”