Life is a gift, don’t misuse it

By Akol Arop Akol

Despite any negative impact of life, we should not be hopeless and easily give up. Life is not our choice, but from the maker. Thus, we must give Him responsibility to govern us. In case of challenge, He knows what to do.

Our God is always ready to help us with the things that we need. He always busy answering our prayers and changing our lives into stages that we want. Someone is praying in South Sudan others in American yet he is listening to their request equally. That is a grace for which God should be praised. Each dawn gives us a chance to enjoy the grace.

We should hear the word of God and follow the path to where He wants us to go. The life he wants us to live is free of sorrow. There is no one else perfect and powerful than Might father who uses mighty ways to teach us. He may appear to us in dreams, thoughts, and visions or speak to us through other humans.

For this reason, we need to be careful with things we see or hear or the people we meet because God might meet with us through tem. He is father though we think so during hard times.

Don’t let the pain of one season destroy the joy of all the rest.

Don’t judge life by one difficult season. Persist through the difficult patches and better times are sure to come sometime or later.’’

As all of us are optimistic and have different notions about life we should not view life similarly or take it to be the same. We might define it but the truth is that we could be all right. There is a way you know the meaning and value of life differently from what others know.

At times you will be asked that how or what is life, and you feel like you got no an appropriate answer, and you wonder why being questioned that way while life is in them too.

They should be having lessons to learn and find answers for life as they are also living. The reason is that every one of us knows about life but don’t understand the ups and downs.

When one’s life gets harder, we think it is only unfair to us forgetting others sharing the same condition. When we face troubles and hard temptations, we cry as if we are the only ones discriminated in life.

When our friends are happy and living life free from stress, we assume they have opportunities that cannot be achieved by us. But surely, we have no big differences because we are created in one Image. What makes is different are our ambitions and goals.

Life is gift from God that should be lived in a consecrated way that pleases Him. We sleep and walk in another dawn to see how power is the creator who gives us everything we ask for.