Life is a choice (a message to the candidates)

By: Agar Mayor Gai

The nature of humans is that they are a blessing to themselves, people around and to their creator. But though, do you know that in offices there are people on streets, there are people alike? What brings this difference yet from the creator’s point of view, we are all the same and capable of shaping our future right? Em! I will tell you why.

Life is full of choices. Some choose to be doctors, engineers, lawyers, teachers and beyond while others feel it right to kill, to eat, beg to eat and on streets, they sleep. However, how do people make a choice? It is by either building a foundation or never. As life is full of levels though, secondary level is one way to build a foundation. It is now up to you to choose whether to be a blessing to yourself, your creator and the people around you through these exams.

As for me, at this time last year, I was already set to build a life basis and fortunately enough, I made it though not to the best of my need. Later, I was to be a teacher and as I speak I have students, just like you are, to direct and show the ways to building a foundation. Though not the end of my life aspirations, it is as good that soon, the teaching level is going to sail me up to the other side of the river- the professional level which surely defines who we are.

You are more than capable of doing the same things. You have got to do more than Mr. Agar has done. Why not realizing and executing rightly your talents and strengths in these coming exams?

As seeking wisdom from the creator is vital however, know that on your behave, as you also act your part, I will keep praying such that he grants you the power to successfully go about any challenging questions in all the seven papers. It is of much importance if all of you can set a ground for others to follow.

As young people are the future for every nation, it should though, become a habit among youth that at each and every level of life, they ought to show the best results out of any circumstances. They must show the ability and interest in turning around the country when their time does come. Our country needs much from us as young people, one of such things is that we should have in mind that the country needs you and I to work for her development in the sectors of economy, peace building, unity and more importantly eradication of ignorance and tribalism.

How do we do these things such that the country considers us the right youth at the right time? Passing at this level is one way to doing the needs of the country with success and justice. However, not every passing necessarily makes us a fair national people in the meantime. There is rather, a passing that gives a chance to corrupt and unjust national servants. That is to say, passing through examination malpractices hinders and changes the name of young people from being future leaders to future crooks.

Who would want to be a crook? If you want, fail this exam. But I know not a single person will ever want to be so. So, what forces us to be future crooks is how we handle the road blocks on our way. This examination however, is a road block and how you will go about it determines your future status. I will advise that since you are starting on this Monday, do not consider little what the teachers, since year one, have given to you. It is enough and the moment you less consider that knowledge and go for a malpractice, if there be any, you will have likely chosen to be remarkably the future crook.