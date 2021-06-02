Let’s have each other’s back –Minister of Defense tells female journalists

By James Atem Kuir

From entry-level jobs to promotion, gender pays gap to sexual harassment and pregnancy, discrimination, are some of the challenges women continue to face at work.

However, Madam Angelina Teny, the Minister of Defense and Veterans’ Affairs strongly believes that women in all profession can overcome the daunting challenges by keeping each other’s back.

The Defense Minister made the remarks during a breakfast meeting between women leaders and female journalists organized by Female Journalists Network (FJN) yesterday.

She expressed optimism that women can help overcome work-related challenges by standing for one another when trouble arises, adding that women in every profession should work for women interest.

“The usual challenges that we face just because of our gender, especially in the public space are enormous and they double when you are a journalist, these challenges can be overcome. We can overcome them through coming together and have discussions on some of the issues.

“We exchange contacts and if you are trouble, we can always get in and help each other. So you have my back, I have your back and be my sister’s keeper,” she said, encouraging the women journalists to always be on the spotlight when it comes to issues of national concern.

On Monday, women leaders in a ceremony officiated by Rebecca Nyandeng Garang De Mabior the Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster established, a leadership forum to develop policy framework to enhance their participation in governance and another aspect of the society.

Also in attendance in the Tuesdays’ meeting were,Ayaa Benjamin Warille the Minister of Gender, child and social welfare, Irene Aya Lokang the chairperson of Female Journalists Network (FJN)and Acting Principal of the Media Development Institute, the academic wing of the Association for Media Development in South Sudan (AMDISS)among other renowned women leaders and journalists.