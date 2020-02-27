Let us bury the hatchet

By Agar Mayor Gai-Makoon

It is not new among men that they at times, have grudges and conflict with one another. This is very common and certainly a normal phenomenon in any society. I agree with people who say that those who fight often times have many things they share and that over their affairs, they begin to have different opinions and ways of handling them. Some may have self-centered opinions and as though, other people may fight for a positive change in the mindset of these people. It has been proven beyond any doubt that conflict if rightly sourced and based, has a potential to bring peace, unity and success to any people and country; that is to say if one fights against self-centrality, corruption instead of fighting for a chance to take part in these evil practices, peace takes hold.

However, how does conflict bring peace, unity and prosperity to any people? With the knowledge and understanding that conflict is natural and that it hails from competition of either to do good or bad, a society, in that sense, benefits from conflict if good wins over bad. In other words, if our fight against corruption, tribalism and disunity will later win, then conflict will have been fruitful and advantageous. This is conflict because there are people now who want corruption, tribalism and so, they may fight against attempts to put all these to stop.

It sounds reasonable and good if when fighting, your fight source from wanting to do well in your society and it makes no sense as well if one fights for their self-centered interests and opinions. But however, no matter the reason, the fact remains that conflict is natural and that it is how it is contained that makes societies great or small. Knowing that conflict is natural must always impact positively in such a way that acceptance and reconciliation is part and partial to our thoughts and actions. I wonder why one would claim to have peace in their home and later fail to be an instrument of peace in the national service. It is true that as different communities brought together as one people, there is conflict of cultures and needs and that each and every tribe may want their interests and cultures regarded superior. We should however, know that being one people and country means that we create a new culture that is for all; the culture of love, unity and much consideration one other’s opinions. This culture brings peace and prosperity.

But though, for the case of this country, conflict has caused much destruction and brought wider gaps among our communities. The fact that now we hate ourselves and live on tribal lines indicates that there is much to be done and repaired. This still to be fully resolved issue must be worked on with much care and vigilance such that the local people may enjoy the fruits of their then struggle for a free South Sudan. We must know that as the saying goes, ‘’an army of united termites can bring down an elephant,’’ this country, if we are united, has a potential to do even the unimaginable in the eyes of the world. Let us move towards this goal and forget about the bad we have done to ourselves. The lost lives, lost property and denied rights through this conflict, all we have to forget and embrace peace, reviving the lost trust among ourselves. In other words, let us bury the hatchet. My appeal is that the two principal leaders must wholeheartedly forgive each other and stop misleading the young population in to useless wars. Let whatever is in the agreement be implemented by both parties because with what I read, I am moved to say that there is nothing bad in the agreement. All is what takes this nation to a higher level in a way that resource and financial management, security and structure of governance to mention a few are much considered.