LET US ALL EMBRACE PEACE AND MOVE FORWARD

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

With only two days to go to the formation of the unity government, true all eyes are now focused in the capital Juba for possible presidential decree that will send ministers and their deputies home to await for new chance if they are lucky. Lobbying and political arm twisting must be at the center of the play now that most of those who have been there are not sure of their position when tomorrow comes. Just like the governors, sometime the President is forced to make painful decision and these he makes for the benefit of the larger population. I am here to congratulate President Salva Kiir Mayardit for his considerate heart meant for the well-being of the whole nation. It is an individual’s take but for me where and when something good has been done the person who did it must be thanked. Those caught snap-sleeping will remain in their state of affairs. This time around it is the game of numbers without making unnecessary and endless demand which do not work or favour peace for the general public. When the 15 members of the African Union (AU) jetted in the capital on Tuesday evening, l had a chance to have a talk with some members of this powerful peace and security committee who are themselves ambassadors and permanent representatives of their respective countries and who are based at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, one had a simple description of the President’s action, he told me that “this time around President Kiir has scored 100 percent. He has touched the heart of the citizens and the international community”. I did not know what to say at the time and started talking to a number of some people l know of. They are who is who in the society. While others disagree with the action taken by the President, majority were positive and were on his side. The most important thing they told me is that the country must move forward in peace and with peace. Other issues could be discussed with time. “The country is not running away but we must have peace first before embarking on other issues which can be handled appropriately and amicably”. It reminded me of one thing that it was time to stand counted with the winning team or remain behind stagnated in the mud. The majority of people have suffered enough and that this exercise, which has drawn the attention of the whole world should not be taken as simple as the negative minds would want the country to believe. It is time to throw support behind the leaders as they sit to name the unity government which should be the beginning of lasting peace for the country. Good friends who are real in the value and support for this country should stand by the sides of leaders and the country for the sake of the common-man. Let nothing divert the attention of the country at this moment when peace must be prioritized above all other necessities. I am and we are all optimistic that this long journey we have walked in search of lasting peace will soon be over and a new chapter of developing this nation will take over.