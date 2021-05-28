LET UJOSS GENERAL ASSEMBLY BE SUCCESSFUL

The union of journalists general assembly started yesterday in Juba and its climax is today with the election of office bearers to run the affairs of scribes to the next level of professionalism and practical ethics. It is hoped that the election will bring to office those with integrity and respect and those who will be a good example to others institutions that would want to run their affairs in professional manner. As the mirror of the public and voice to the voiceless, journalists should show the country and the world that they were above reproach even when they are conducting their own affairs. They should show the whole world that journalists in this country are equal and compete appropriately with others in the international arena through professionalism that even political players could learn a number of orchestrated behaviours’ from members of the fourth estate Key players in the media industry in the country, should join hands and collectively make positive impact on what should be the way forward for the growth of the media practitioners in the country. It heartening that the scribes have come up with the press club where they will be meeting to exchange ideas and solve some problems bedeviling the industry. Press club the world-over is a social hangout for professionals to brainstorm and work out the present and the future of their industry. It should from time to time bring in guests from outside the profession to discuss and make them understand the role of the industry. This is where the scribes should be able to invite, particularly, the security organs to understand their role and to know that at work, journalists go about their chores without any malice or intention. For UJOSS general assembly let it be successful and those elected carry the mantle to the next phase.