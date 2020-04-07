jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, April 7th, 2020
HomeOpinionEditorialLET THE TRUTH SET US FREE
Editorial

LET THE TRUTH SET US FREE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

The world is full of wonders and human beings are un-predictable lot. At the moment the world is in shambles faced with a no-man made or is it atomic bomb that cannot be compared with the one used in the Second World War or has the world witnessed the third world war yet. Coronavirus can be that one and indeed it might kill more than what has been witnessed in the past apart from the Holocaust. When a foreign nationality jetted in the country a month and some days back and went straight to the UN work-place, nobody bothered not even the super medics at the work-place. Her case came out just some few days back, she had tested positive from two tests. This could be a case of negligence or intention. Negligence because nobody detected this on her arrival. Intention because with the virus she stayed so long so far to have been in contact with many people in and around her. I like to sharpen my mind with positive and concrete likeminds. If mediocre is applied then count me out. Two wrongs cannot make a right and there is no way one can call a spade a big spoon. The first victim of Coronavirus in this country is a foreigner from the West period and nothing can change this in the history books. She is working here and the case was detected here in the country, actually in Juba when both local and international experts were called to the task. The Task-Force under the chairmanship of President Salva Kiir Mayardit announced through the First Vice President the first tested case at a press conference on 5th April 2020. The conference gave the chronologies of events from the first day of the lady’s arrival until the medic caught up with her and took her to an isolation ward where she is being handled by experts. As if this is nothing to go by some pundits and critics alike would want to justify their take and cause of action or reactions. I would want them to know that some of us live in the wider scope of the outer space that trivial and un nurtured approach are not compatible with our inner-core and peace of minds. The truth is that a foreign national has been diagnosed and tested positive to the coronavirus. This is a fact which no one can deny. Why then somewhere some minds would want this coated and told differently is in a class of their own views and minds. We may live in the same world but with different intentions and ideas. In this jargon called journalism there is no shortcut to the truth and facts. Medical experts have told us that the case is positive after two tests and came out public and announced the same. Who are we then not to believe them at a time when almost the world is up in arms against COVID’19 or Coronavirus? People should not rush to judge others but should wait for the fact to find the truth.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

Editorial

WHY HIDE IDENTITY AND NATIONALITY OF CORONAVIRUS VICTIMS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Coronavirus or COVID’19 is real and cannot be down-played any more. It has to come out and must be told the way it is. If the victim of the virus is a local or a foreigner, it has to be said openly. Some people would want to down-play and wish-wash down the victims. Globally it has been clearly reported and stated that the identity of the virus victim would help the medics to trace the cause and source where the disease was contacted. It beats all logic when some people...
Editorial

Coronavirus impedes Peace implementation

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Since the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity was formed, there was no much work done on peace in the country, due to disagreement between the parties. What happened was not for the benefit of the people. Those differences were there during the process of formation of the R-TGoNU, they are not supposed to have another misunderstanding by this time.  People of South Sudan need total peace in the country as well as development to move in various places. There is no reason...
Editorial

Fight Coronavirus, stop community violence

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar announced the first case of Coronavirus disease confirmed in South Sudan.  The virus was found to have in a UN staff and confirmed as the first case in South Sudan. The patient was confirmed positive but in good health according to the information.  She arrived in the country on 29th of February 2020. She came from Netherland via Addis Ababa. This indicates that there is Coronavirus in South Sudan. However, these days government and other institutions...
error: Content is protected !!