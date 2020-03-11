Let driving be for those well-trained and licensed

By Agar Mayor Gai-Makoon

Aside from losing lives from road ambushes, night attacks, and inter-communal conflicts and in the hands of unknown gunmen, the civil population of this country has also found cars and motorbikes life-taking. And to make matters worse, it is on the roads of our city and others where most people on daily bases lose lives and if so, fortunate enough, one finds their leg, arm or the head fatally injured or broken. One would ask why this happens yet there is a proper system and training to guide the road users by car, motor bike or foot. There are various places of training people how to drive well on public roads in this country.

What I don’t know is whether this system and training is being cheated and if so, what is work of the traffic police on our roads? I recently learnt that after attending a driving school, just like any other school will do, one is given a certificate but showing that they are fit or not to drive on public roads. This certificate indicates that in you, they are confident that lives will not be lost on the road because of you. But though, if somewhere, one buys this certificate or they drive without it, then, accidents become the order of our streets. So, preventing this not to happen would involve and require much work of vigilance and humanity from the government through the traffic police personnel. Other times, the traffic people just as they currently do on our streets, would only ask for money from those they find without a driving license. This is a so self-central and unnationalistic behavior which must be put to stop among the traffic personnel. Why would one just for their own sake, compromise given traffic rules and duties? This is too inhuman because it later leads to a lot of life losses and injustices.

This country has many other things that claim people’s life and as though, ignorance and violation of public road laws must never be a contributing factor in any one way or another. Our government has to devise all the possible means to make sure that innocent lives are not lost on streets. If national servants, let us not work for the self but instead work for the nation. One can surely tell that in all the sectors of this country with the traffic being important for this matter, people are working for the self. In other words, one cannot accept to be bribed to allow unlicensed drivers or riders on the streets and later to claim that they work for the nation. This is a serious contradiction of what we are supposed to or not do when it comes to national service. This country needs to move to another level and as such, there is a need that order must be maintained in any aspect and sector.

Let the traffic police do their part. On the contrary, I appeal to our people that let us always be genuine and effective in whatever we do; be it driving or any other, we should always respect and adopt the ethical standard of those professions.