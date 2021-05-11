Let children study

By Akol Arop Akol

According to news published schools are set to open on the 10th of May 2021 after one year closure. School children are ready and joyful to resume their learning. When walking on the streets I saw some primary pupils and students dressed smart in uniforms and have happy faces. Though school is a tiresome place and takes time, it is still a good place to be in as it is a foundation for a better life. That’s why you see children excited to go to school where they see their friends and teachers. As the schools are reopened, there are few things to talk about. Enrolling pupils or students in wrong classes. It is common that most students or school children like jumping classes and especially during the Corona period it was evident that some students skipped classes and sat for Senior four. Someone P.8 jumped to senior 4 with a concept that they are growing old and school is wasting time. I don’t know if they will not get old even if they don’t go to school. These students later would not do well at University level. They will not maintain desire for effective learning because they have wrong perceptions in their minds that education is only going to school and having papers to show off. They may walk there for years but could end up without knowledge. This needs teachers not to register school children just in any class without checking their previous class certificates. It is obvious some have no report cards for next classes but because they are clever and have money to bribe teachers, they are enrolled wrongly. Payment of teachers: there is a need to pay a person who gives knowledge. Whoever we are today as professionals we once set in class to learn from a teacher, no matter where we go or what we have, we should not forget those who taught us. It is our right to have education but we cannot force teachers to teach us, they teach willingly. It is also their right to be rewarded for what they transfer to other minds. Our teachers are being paid low especially in government school teachers. Imagine, can you do a work where you get only 5,000 SSP a month? Will that money provide your family needs? It cannot and that’s why I remind our government and educational institutions to address the grievances of teachers. Pay them well or they will leave children to illiteracy hell. If we value teachers, then the good and illiterate generation will be through their positive transformation. School fees: this is another issue to add. Earlier in 2020 before Coronavirus, some schools opened and registered students but lockdown was issued when they didn’t start their classes. Some students paid their fees but what we all don’t know is whether administration of those schools will ask money again or not. At this time let us work together, both students, parents, teachers and our leaders to make children education is a priority not an option. As children are back, giving them knowledge is a tool for change.