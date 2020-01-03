LET AGRICULTURE BE THE NATION’S BACKBONE

Agriculture is a term commonly thrown around and presumably a topic understood by most citizens if not all, including those at the grassroots level. A science and art of cultivating plants and livestock, agriculture was the key development in the rise of sedentary human civilization, whereby farming of domesticated species created food surplus that enabled people to live in towns and cities. That trend has continued to date and the pledge made by President Salva Kiir Mayardit during a visit in Luri County in Jubek State to boost the agricultural sector in the country just invoked the psychological alignment on the importance of farming. South Sudan has been wrecked by severe hunger last year as millions faced starvation, leaving children on the brink of acute malnutrition according to ReliefWeb, the largest humanitarian information portal in the world. Acknowledging this and other reports, Kiir urged the citizens to embark on crop production to ensure food security. Of course the outbreak of famine can be attributed to other factors that obstruct farmers from accessing agricultural tools and farm products. Firstly, there can be no farming activities when there is insecurity in the country, when the farmer feels unsafe going to the field and do cultivation. Secondly, farmers need to be economically empowered for them to have the ability to purchase farm inputs. If our agricultural sector is to develop, these two factors should be critically looked in to. The President on the New Year’s Eve reiterated his commitment to lasting peace in the country, which is something citizens expect to see come February because peace is the prerequisite for agricultural development. Complimentarily, the agricultural sector plays a strategic role in the process of economic development of a country. This can be seen from the significant contributions it has made to the economic prosperity of advanced countries and its role in the economic development of less developed countries. To all the citizens of the country and the government, let agriculture be the nation’s backbone.