Less than two days left for demolition-Thongpiny

By Tereza Jeremiah

Informal dwellers in Three-K house, Thongpiny First Class residential area are left with less than two days to vacate the area as Juba City Mayor’s three-day ultimatum comes to an end on Saturday.

Mayor Kalisto Lado Faustino Nyigilo Wani gave the residents until Saturday [72 hours]to leave after visiting the place on Wednesday following a Tuesday night intense shooting in the settlement.

He said the residents without authorization, built makeshift houses on the road blocking pathways and turned the area into a slum.

“They built [makeshift houses] on the road, and they are blocking people from moving on the roads which were meant for the people,” said Mayor Kalisto Wani.

He argued that slums should not be allowed to grow in first class residential areas.

He further lamented that various criminal activities including robberies and shootings had been launched from the illegal settlement.

“People have taken law into their hands. They just get any space, any road and build on it without a consultation from any authority from the state or in the local government level,” he said.

He stressed that there were a lot of behaviors which were not expected in South Sudanese customs and not accepted by the laws of South Sudan.

“And for us to put an end to those activities, we have to take measures and one of the measures is demolition and surveillance of the area by the security organs and apprehending all the criminals who are attacking people from area to area,” the Juba City boss said.