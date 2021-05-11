jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, May 11th, 2021
A foot for thought

Legislature, Council of Statesdissolved; what next?

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

At last President Salva Kiir Mayardit has taken a step to dissolvethe Transitional National Legislature Assembly (TNLA) and the Council of States last Saturday according to media reports. The above mentioned were important institutions in the implementation of the peace agreement and hence, partners, mediators and so many others had been waiting for.

These two institutions had been operating illegally making the authorities not achieve the objectives of the Revitalized Peace Agreement on time. Nevertheless, as it was indicated in the report that the two bodies would be formed this week, let it happen as it was stated. Otherwise there were a lot of discouragements due to the slow move of Re-Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGNU) since its formation.

Time wasted cannot be regained but adjustment should be done as soon as possible based on what was reported. In this regards, leaders should review the document and see how far they have implemented the Revitalised Peace Agreement and what remains behind. Too much delay in this step can change a lot of things and it can affect other plans in the near future. What had happened should be accounted upon the current leadership in the country.

The People of South Sudan arefollowing any step being passed and what remains in the documents. Those who have access to media should continue following them. If the R-TGoNU had donea lot of activities,the step taken by President Kiir will bring peace. I hope the government should be serious in the implementation than talking and accusing each.

The more steps being taken, the more problems would reduce in the country. I know in 2020, due to the COVID-19 breakout in the country, it had not been easy to implement peace agreement. Many activities were affected. However, collectively, let us try to do the right thing; together we can move this country and develop it tocertain levels.

Our contribution could be suggesting possible ways to improve peace in the country. And provide safe environment to people instead of killing them innocently.

May God bless us all.

