Legislators to summon City Council over annual financial report

By: Kidega Livingstone

Members of the Legislative Assembly are set to summon Mayor and his executive officials for alleged failure to give proper financial report on 2019 – 20 fiscal year budget.

Last year the legislators approved and passed budget amounting to 25 million SSP but the executive complained that the budget has error and it was difficult giving its report to the august house.

Speaking during the second session of the parliamentary sitting for the year 2020, Quarter councilors from different block agreed that the leadership of Juba City Council should come and explain to the legislators on how executive used the budget.

The Chairperson of Juba City Council Legislative Assembly, Peter Loro Paulino confirmed that the house approved the six-month budget of 25 million SSP but there was an error on budget raised by members of the executive during the implementation.

“Members of the legislature agreed that they are going to summon the leadership of Juba City Council in order to resolve the issue of the budget,” said Loro.

“Quarterly financial report should be brought to the house so that it will be liberated upon. We have requested them to, and failure to do that next week they will also be summoned,” he added.

He was not clear when the Mayor and his team would be summoned because they have not designed the exact date for calling them to the legislators but he said this month of January 2020.

“We must summon the leadership of Juba City Council. This month we are going to summon them so we can achieve our mandate, which is to ensure the development of Juba City,” said Loro.

Sebit William, one of the Councilors said legislators always go to executive of the City but this time the officials must be called to the assembly for explanation.

“We normally go there in case of anything, including our Chairperson Honorable Loro. This time we need them here so that they will be questioned,” said Sebit.

George Jwang who is also a councilor said that the issue of the financial report is a serious one which needs further clarification from the executive.

“We have passed and approved many by-law and sent to the executive for the review but nothing has happened up to now,” said George.