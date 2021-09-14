jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, September 14th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialLEGISLATORS SHOULD SERVE PUBLIC INTERESTS
Editorial

LEGISLATORS SHOULD SERVE PUBLIC INTERESTS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

The current legislators were appointed to serve the citizens and ensure proper service delivery in all corners of the nation. They should lead the way towards total peace and must be seen to be collectively assisting the appointing authorities manage the socio-economic affairs. They should not assume the role of being bosses but must remain servants of the people. They should not live in unknown fear but must accept their roles as leaders. Reports that some are up in arms because their payments through the banks as directed by the speaker of the national assembly had been exposed should not worry them since it had been announced and directed publicly. It is true that their kith and kin will be on their neck for help but leadership goes with responsibilities. One cannot have responsibility without knowing its consequences. The truth is that the M.Ps have been paid part of the money and more is to follow. Indeed, they cannot keep such payments to themselves without attracting the attention of the general public. What are some of them fearing and why don’t theywant the public to know what has been done to them. Why should they want to keep the truth away from the tax payers. There is no logic at all for them to keep the matter secret or black-out from the public domain. There must be transparency and accountability when dealing with public funds which the legislators took oath to protect and safeguard. As leaders, they have a right to their privacy but not what concerns or is connected to the public like the payment which has been done to them through the banks. Leaders who muscles and hide obvious public facts are not true leaders of the people. They should be audited and vetted before being engaged in other publicservices.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

The qualities of a good politician in a democratic society

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Compiled by Odongo Odoyo The first principle of unalienable rights recognizes that everyone is naturally endowed by their Creator with certain rights that cannot be infringed or given away. Amongst these rights are life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. In order to secure or safeguard these vital rights, government is instituted among men, deriving their just powers from consent of the governed” as declared by Thomas Jefferson, the principal author of the Declaration of Independence (1776), who was elected as the third President of the United States of America (1801-1809)....
Editorial

WHY I DO AGREE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The scribes are ready to go By: Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of CEPO Appreciations and thanks are normally given to individuals who did good jobs or raised good ideas. Experienced and responsible person always offers genuine guides. I was so impressed by the remarkable reaction of our experienced and responsible Journalist Mr. Odongo Odoyo in his column of Juba Monitor with the title Topical Commentary dated 10th September, 2021 with the heading “The scribes are ready to go” His remarkable commentary is about the idea of UJOSS in partnership with...
Editorial

DEAL WITH HIGH COMMODITY PRICES

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The opening of the Juba-Nimule highway and escorting of truck drivers which has seen to be a sigh of relief against fuel shortage and the skyrocketing commodity prices should not be the climax of economic healing. The government should further look into the major causes of high commodity prices which has high affinity for rising every now and then other than falling. What beats intellect is whether this problem of high commodity prices arises from the traders, the government or customs offices and clearing agents at the borders. To be...
error: Content is protected !!