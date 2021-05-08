Legislators briefed on Camp 15 attack

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Eastern Equatoria State Parliamentary Caucus yesterday briefed members of Transitional National Legislature Assembly (TNLA)on the incidences which occurred last month incamp 15 attack and local youth commonly known Monyiemijitargeting onthe staff of NGOs over employment opportunities.

Speaking to media yesterday, the Chairman of Eastern Equatoria State Parliamentary Caucus Julius Moilinygasaid the briefing wasmeant to let the lawmakers aware of what happened in the state.

“We have the right to callyou, we started with issues of camp 15 because according to Governor Lobong,this incident happened on 22ndlast month,” he said.

On 29 April last month, the governor of Eastern Equatoria State Louis Lobong has condemned the attack on humanitarian workers in Torit.

The local youth claimed that the NGOs and UN agencies there discriminated them by recruiting those who come from other states.

It is reported that several workers of the UNICEF and Health Link sustained serious injuries following last month assault by youth.

One UNICEF staff sustained injuries and he has been admitted to UNMISS Level One Clinic in Torit.

According to the 2016 NGO Act, “Non-Governmental Organizations shall ensure that not less than 80 per cent of the employees are South Sudanese in all managerial, middle and junior levels.

It also stated that NGOs shall engage professional staff from abroad only if there are no qualified South Sudanese nationals.

This, however, means that any South Sudanese recruited by an NGO is entitled to work in any part of the country”.