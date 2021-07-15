jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, July 15th, 2021
News

LEGACY-Kiir, Abiy to launch green campaign

By Nema Juma

President Salva Kiir and  Abiy Ahmed Ethiopian Prime Minister are set to launch a green legacy campaign in the country which is for the tree planting.

Initial reports indicate that one hundred million trees apart from the first initiated by the United Nations will be planted under this green legacy.

Although there is scanty information and under confirmation from both Ethiopia and Juba the undersecretary of Environment and Forestry, Mr Africano Bartel said that Ethiopia had an initiative called green Legacy, which was based on the initiative of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia. Currently, Ethiopia is producing six billion trees seedling and has one billion seedling that it would like to also give to neighbouring countries.

“So of late the Ethiopian Ambassador to South Sudansaid that they would like to donate six million trees to South Sudan. But because of the differences in the Eco-zones and also for the fear of getting many species that could notable to control we simply said it’s not possible for them to do that but they will only be able to do the planting in the neighbouring states like in Akobo basin and the rest, so those are the areas that they would like to do something from, but we don’t have hundred million trees from them,” the undersecretary told Juba Monitor on phone yesterday.

However when contacted   Ethiopian Deputy   Head of Mission to South Sudan ZelalemBirhan, said that they had that program to plant trees  in South Sudan, adding that the project was not only meant for the country but even in other neighbouring countries. Technical issues are being worked out.

“We are discussing with the relevant government institutions such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Environment, the details will be out when we finalize with all the technical discussions,” he added.

Amb. Zelalem said that their plan toplant trees was around the border areas between the two countries and even in Juba as well but that would be worked on as well.

“Our plan is that we want to plant the trees on the border areas between the two countries and some trees in Juba as well but that will be worked out and the all the details will be out when we agree on all the issues,” he said.

He added that the names of the areas to plant the trees will be decided when they finalize the discussion but “we are targeting the border areas,” he added.

“We are aware of South Sudanese initiative of planting one hundredmillion trees in ten years, so we just want to complement with that as well because we now have joint cooperation in this as well, we want to plant trees in different countries as well,” he added.

