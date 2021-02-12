LEFT OUT-New dates set for exams

By Okan Thomas Onyango

The Ministry of General Education and Instructions and the National Examinations Council have announced new dates for the candidates who missed out the Primary Leaving Examinations [PLE].

Speaking to the press yesterday, the Minister of General Education and Instructions, Awut Deng Acuil said that the Ministry have decided to fix new dates to conduct primary eight leaving examinations for the pupils who missed out the initial examinations.

“The transportation to the locations will take place from Friday 12th through Sunday 14th February 2021. And the administration of examination will begin on Monday 15th February 2021 and will end by Friday 19th February 2021. Congratulation to my children and I wish them the best of luck,” said the Minister.

Awut who is also the Chairperson of the South Sudan National Examination Council added that the candidates who missed out on the examinations are 95 fromNasir, Langichuk with 200, Akobo 61, Pangak 223, Ayod 109, Yirol 141 and Tonj East with 154 candidates.

“We are just announcing the new dates because we had promised on the first day that the unfortunate situation that made us not to have access to those areas. It was not in our plans not to deliver those examinations,” Awut said.

“We said that examinations cannot be supervised by the NGOs, it is not their mandate, it’s the function of the states and the states will carry on the conduct of this examination. The national security, police and the examiners will be the ones to take these examinations to the examinations centres and bring them back to Juba. The role of the Non-Governmental Organizations is to support the ministry in terms of transportation of the examination materials,” she added.

The Minister further affirmed that the National Examination Council is prepared to ensurethat the examinations are safe as they reach those areas.

Earlier last week, the Minister of General Education and Instructions suspended seven counties from sitting the Primary Leaving Examinations due to insecurity in those areas.