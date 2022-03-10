Leer Commissioner Pleas for humanitarian assistance

By Bida Elly David

The commissioner of Leer County of Unity State this week made an appeal for emergency relief aid to more than 6000 households displaced by the recent violence in the area.

Last month, cattle-related inter-communal violence in the area left 23 people dead and dozens injured. The United Nations Missions (UN) reported that civilians have been killed, injured, and forced to flee their homes. UNMISS said that humanitarian supplies were looted and the local health facilities reported that 9 women were rapped

Speaking to the media in Leer, Stephen Taker Kuach the commissioner of Leer County said that the fighting started in Mirmir Cantonment site as an SPLA-IO faction conflict splitting to surrounding villages in Leer, Mayendit, and Koch.

Stephen said that several villages have been deserted after the week of violence and the state of anarchy still exists in several villages in the Eastern part of Leer.

He appealed for calm among the youth calling humanitarian Organisations to intervene and help the displaced with emergency relief.

‘’Based on the conflict that erupted some days back, the attackers invaded Kandor leading to the displacement of 6429 households settling in Leer County. I spoke to the UN to provide them with food and tents as well as other necessities’’ He said

However, he urged the youth involved in attacks to stop fighting and embark on activities that would prevail peace in the County since nobody has declared resumption to war.

He added that some days ago, the attackers caused several losses destroying and looting people’s property and food as well as the World Food program’s items.

Stephen said that they took the statistical list of the looted items from the households and the organization submitted them to their headquarters.

