LEADERS WHO VALUE TEACHERS ARE TREASURED

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

By Loro Louis Yugu (Guest)

If there is any serviceman to cherish as schools reopen, then it is the governor of Western Equatoria State who boldly decided to increase teachers’ salaries in his state. Wherever he gets his money is not my concern. What is paramount is that he understands the value of teachers in a given society. That made him to think about the teachers after their services were put on halt by the pejorative Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Looking at the current trend in the economic development, teachers are truly thrown in the bay because of their meagre salaries that are not even paid regularly and timely. Most of them are unable to cater for the basic needs of their families. As the educational authorities courageously announced the reopening of schools, they are numb about the plight of teachers after the harsh Covid-19 lockdown.

It is encouraging that Governor Alfred Futiyo Karaba without hesitating ordered increment of teachers’ salaries without following grading protocols. This a good heart from a leader far in Western Equatoria.

For it is outlandish that teachers serving in governmentschools with grades 14, 12, 10, 9 and 8 and earn between SSP 900 to SSP 2,500 as monthly salary. This is totally insufficient and an abuse of teaching profession in the country.

You can’t talk of quality education when a teacher cannot even buy a bicycle to reach school premises on time. What can a teacher do with the 2500 SSP monthly salary amidst this economic meltdown? The Ministry of Education should do something immediately to encourage those who had discarded the teaching profession to come back, otherwise it going to be meaningless to reopen schools.

Who in this world does not know that a teacher is one of the most important member of a society? We must know that a teacher is the mother of all professions in the world. And most importantly, a teacher is the second mother and father of your children because children spend almost 75 percent of their time with teachers.

Those who undermine teachers are far from the centre of modernity. The educators as they are sometimes referred to, impart knowledge to children and in turn, the learners carry what they are taught at a young age throughout the rest of their lives. They later use what they have learned to influence society.

Know that today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders. Teachers have access to educate the youth in their most impressionable years; whether teaching preschool, extracurricular, sports or even traditional dances.

Hence, teachers’ standard of living matter if they have to deliver well-planned lesson contents to see tangible learning.They have the ability to shape leaders of the future in the best way for society to build positive and inspired future generations because teachers are like fine artists that design the society to fit the rapidly changing world.

In that regards, if the government wants teachers to ‘Provide the Power of Education’, then they should be motivated and dignified in the society because a teacher is the mother of all disciplines and professions.