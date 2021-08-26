Leaders vow to promote family planning in Arua

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

Religious and cultural leaders pledged to promote family planning in Arua.

In his opening remarks, Alfred Okuonzi, the Arua District Chairperson said there was need to make the population of West Nile produce by choice not by chance.

Okuonzi said the unmet need for family planning was very high in Uganda, adding that it was the reason different partners should come in to address the problem.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Habib Aluma, the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Regional Secretary for West Nile region said that family planning was one of the issues where Muslims were seen as people opposed to it.

“Our scriptures and our religion define family planning in a more comprehensive way than what we are handling as the mainstream. Recently, we met with our Regional Khadi and the council of Sheiks and agreed to come up with a documentation on how Islam seeks to promote the practice of family planning in the Muslim community as a whole,” Aluma said.

Ismail Tuku, the Prime Minister of Lugbara Kingdom (Kari) said that they hada pronouncement about cultural practices including improvement on family planning.

“People even in my own village believe that once you say family planning, it stops people from producing, which is a misconception. Then there are those, who are generally negative about the issue of family planning. Competitions are high among parents on the issue of family planning; you have a lady requesting for it and the man opposes. We now need to come out and give people the correct message on family planning,” Tuku said.

Meanwhile, Nelson Droti, a Staff of Marie Stopes Uganda said the meeting was aimed at joining hands together to do advocacy on sexual reproductive health with specific reference to family planning.

“We are grateful to UFPC for supporting the different institutions in working together to push forward the advocacy on family planning,’’ he said.

Droti said that fears of not producing due to family planning were myths yet it could not stop people from producing.

He added that during Covid-19 time, there had been a high number of teenage pregnancies that were actually uncalled for. He appealed to parents and community members to sensitize young people to know how to manage themselves to avoid unplanned pregnancies.