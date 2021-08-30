Leaders trained on dangers of human trafficking

By Baraka John

Community leaders and key stakeholders in Yambio have received a two days training on how to encounter and overcome human trafficking and smuggling of immigrants in the County and the state at large.

Human trafficking and smuggling of migrants are a modern slave trade where human beings are forced into hard labor, forced marriage and forced recruitment into armed groups and selling of organs parts.

Speaking at the closure of the two-day awareness on Saturday, the co-chair of national taskforce for combating human trafficking and smuggling of persons, Sabri Wani Lado stated that the awareness was very important for stakeholders to know the signs of human trafficking.

“You the community leaders, you should be more careful with people who come to your area with the aim of offering jobs for your people in their home town. These kinds of people are dangerous; their aim is to collect your people and sell them out as slaves,” Lado said.

According to a report from the Bureau of Justice, human trafficking is a serious crime and violation of human rights; involving force, coercion or fraud to exploit a person into labor or sexual exploitation.

Human trafficking can happen to people of all ages and genders and any race or religious background. Women are often used for sexual exploitation while men are usually used for forced labor.

It is believed that one in five human trafficking victims are children, exploited for begging, child pornography or child labor.

The commissioner of Yambio County, Hussein Ibrahim Enoka lauded the national task force for this initiative to alert community leaders on the signs and dangers of human trafficking.

“All human being are equal and deserve human dignity accorded to any person regardless of color, race, political or religious affiliations. There is no need to turn against our people by smuggling them for money; this act is condemned in strongest terms possible. I warn any individual who might be interested in this act,” Enoka warned.

Although there was no report of human trafficking in Yambio, the commissioner warned individuals against the ideology of human trafficking to immediately desist from the act or else face the law if found.