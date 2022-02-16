By Hassan Arun Cosmas

Community leaders trained on customary law to aim at ascertainment, review and documentation of the customary laws of the communities of Yei, Lainya and Morobo County respectively

On Monday, the International organization for Migration (IOM) conducted five days of training on customary law for traditional leaders and government officials in Yei River County of Central Equatoria state.

The training is also to strengthen traditional leaders on the traditional justice system for peace, social cohesion and recovery in the three counties.

Lawyer Deng Dior disclosed that the training aimed majorly at reforming customary laws.

He acknowledges that the justice system in South Sudan varies and needs amendment.

“This program targets so many things but the objective is to stabilize the situation in the three counties after they were subjected to conflict after conflict since 2016 through 2019. The program targets many things as I said but when you talk about civilization, there is no way you undermine the justice system in general and the traditional justice system, in particular, that is why we are here,” reveals Deng.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of Yei River County Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa recalls that cultural norms are diminishing that needs reactivation.

He urges all the traditional leaders to stick to their norm and avoid implications as marriage is the cause of cattle raiding.

“Our traditions have fallen down; we need to wake them up so that it is put into consideration. Most of you today do not follow and use the laws rightfully that is why some people feel cheated in the courts of law because the law is not in the minds of our traditional leaders. Today you have come to set the customary law so that you will know as a chief how to judge a case like the judges do in the high courts,” advises commissioner Aggrey.

The workshops ascertain review and reforms documented from the reaction of chiefs, Judges and other relevant rule of law institutions.

Customary law and traditional practices that are contrary to bill of rights enshrined in the transitional constitution of South Sudan 2011 will be identified and mechanisms for eradication are set.

The officials spoke to the media on the launch of five days’ program.