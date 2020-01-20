jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, January 20th, 2020
Opinion

Leaders should stand formed to their commitment

By: Anna Nimiriano

Our leaders in the country should stand formed to their commitment with the issues of nation.  Last year they requested one hundred days to finalize outstanding issues for the formation of transitional government; it was approved for them by the mediators. Nowadays they demanded for 90 days which is almost three months to be given to them to finalize the issues of states and boundaries, was failure to the implementation of peace deal. While people are counting days which is less than fifty days for the formation of transitional government?

We cannot continue pushing days from time to time for only two agenda. . What is difficult to agree upon the number of the states and boundaries? This shown that they are not ready to implement peace deal which is not for the benefit of the people of South Sudan. This country could not be rule by leaders who are not ready for peace and not looking to the suffering of the people. Enough is enough; we cannot continue increasing days from time to time for their interest. They have to agree on the above mentioned agenda so that people move ahead.

Otherwise, there are many people can lead this country. The disappointments our leaders did and still are doing were become too much in the eyes of the people of South Sudan. Leaders should admit the idea of people of South Sudan. They should listen to the suggestions people are making for the progress of the country. No point for them to delay issues that moving the country a head.  Failure of this country is on their head as leaders, success of it would give credited to them too.  People should think of what can be done for sustainable peace in the country. We cannot leave everything in the hands of our leaders. The issues of states and boundaries, people should suggest without conflict of interest

So that we get solutions to these problems as our leaders failed to resolve them.  This Year is a year of peace, there is no point we can delay peace matters. Need peace and we can work for peace.

