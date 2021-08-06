Lawmakers urged to foster justice in country

By Tereza Jeremiah

Religious leaders urged the new reconstituted Legislatures to promote justice, peace and reconciliation in the country.

His Grace Justin Badi Arama, the Archbishop a Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudanese (ECSS) and the Metropolitan Bishop of Juba Diocese said that South Sudanese were watching, waiting and eagerly expecting good fruits from lawmakers.

“South Sudanese are watching you, are waiting and eagerly expecting you to bear good fruits in form of good laws that promote justice, peace and reconciliation in the communities. Laws that encourage service delivery to improve the lives of the citizens,” Archbishop Arama stressed.

Bishop Arama was speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of 503 MPs of the newly reconstituted National Assembly and 92 council of States into office on Monday in Juba.

He quoted from the Bible the book of John chapter 15 verse 16 “Our lord Jesus Christ said you who did not choose me but I chose you and appointed you to go and bear fruit, fruit that will last.”

He congratulated them for the trust bestowed upon them to be appointed as lawmakers in the revitalized transitional government.

“We support you in prayers for success to the glory of God.We are looking forward to seeing justice, peace, reconciliation, love in the country,” he concluded.

In the same event, Sheik Abdallah Baraji who represented the Muslim community said citizens had been eagerly waiting for the MPs to be sworn in.

“We Muslim communities, our wishes and prayers are with you and your worries should be to work for the citizens and the nation,” Sheik Baraji said.

He called on the lawmakers to join hands and support peace implementation in the country.

Both the upper and lower houses were reconstituted by the President when he appointed Members of Parliament early in July 2021.

The two houses are also expected to provide oversight and ensure the full implementation of the peace agreement and the constitution.

The legislature is expected to enact laws that would assist the transitional processes, including reforms spelt out in the peace agreement.