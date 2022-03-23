Lawmakers promised to form Ministries’ rules

By Baraka John

Members of the State Legislative Assembly of Western Equatoria have prioritized to commence their sittings with the formation and adoption of the state ministries’ policies to be worked out by the executives.

Seventy-nine (79) members of the State Legislative Assembly were sworn in on Monday, out of the one hundred (100) expected MPs as per the revitalized peace agreement. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the State secretariat to complete the establishment of the three government arms, which are the executives, Legislators and the Judiciaries.

Wakila Charles Abdu Ngamunde, Speaker said the Legislators are ready to foster out efforts towards the reconciliation process initiated by the state executive to restore peace and stability across the ten Counties, especially in Tambura where conflict persists.

“The Members of this Assembly have a great role to play to that effect, the engagement of the civil societies activists, faith based and the traditional leaders are key to highlight the root cause of the conflicts” Wakila said

He added that he affirms the State’s parliament stand to discharge its roles which include deliberating on motions that render services to the communities. She said for the parliament to discharge its reform role, it has to be adequately supported by both the State and national governments and the development partners.

Meanwhile, the governor of Western Equatoria Alfred FutuyoKaraba called on the sworn-in parliamentarians to work as one entity regardless of their political affiliations.

“I’m urging all of you to work as one team to deliver service in the for our communities. Remember you are going in the assembly there not as members of SPLM party, SPLM-IO, SSOA or OPP, you are going as Western Equatoria State members of parliament. Let us put aside out parties’ differences and work for our people”. Futuyo urged

Meanwhile, the Deputy governor of Western Equatoria State, Dr. Kennedy GaanikoBaime described the coming in the parliamentarians as big relieve to the executive, pointing to the rampart insecurity in the state.

Dr. Gaaniko said the MPs will have to stand together with executives to address the root cause of the insecurity.

“You have come to support us the executives to stop the killings in our state by unknown gunmen”. Dr. Gaaniko stated